Edmonton police release photos of man they believe could have info on March homicide

Police released photos of a man on Tuesday whom they believe may have information that could help them with their investigation into a homicide in northeast Edmonton last month.

“This individual (in the photos) is not considered to be a suspect,” Det. Terrie Affolder of the Edmonton Police Service’s Homicide Section said in a news release. “We believe he has information that could be beneficial to this case and we’d like to speak with him.”

On Monday, March 6, 2017, at about 7:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of 162 Avenue and 51 Street after paramedics found the body of a 30-year-old woman in an apartment suite.

Investigators have confirmed the manner of death was homicide, however, a cause of death has not been released.

Timothy John Crowe, 34, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the woman’s death and appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Police said Crowe and the victim knew each other, however, the victim’s identity has not been released.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photos or who has information on the homicide is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Photos released by police on Tuesday can be viewed in a photo gallery below.