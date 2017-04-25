Woman attacked with machete in her Oak Bay home

A woman was left with significant upper body injuries after an unknown man entered her Oak Bay home and attacked her with a machete.

Rob Smith with the Oak Bay Police says they received a 9-1-1 call from a home in the 2500-block of Esplanade near Willows Beach around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

When police arrived, they found a 45-year-old woman, who looked seriously hurt, inside.

Investigators believe an unknown man entered her home while the woman was inside alone. At some point, he was confronted by the victim and a struggle ensued. Police say the woman was attacked with an edged weapon, believed to be a machete, and the man fled the scene.

After helping the woman, officers secured the area and began the search for the suspect, but to no avail.

In an abundance of caution, two nearby elementary schools were also put on lockdown.

The victim was taken to hospital and will be going into surgery to deal with her injuries.

Smith says with the victim in surgery, the motive for the attack remains unknown, but investigators have found signs of forced entry into the house.

The weapon has not been found.

The suspect is being described as a man in his twenties, with a heavy built. He was wearing a brown jacket, dark pants and a baseball cap. He was wearing a light blue and white handkerchief wrapped around his neck.

Smith says they are hoping someone witnessed the attack and will come forward with information.

“This occurred on a bright, sunny Tuesday morning on Willows Beach,” he said. “The house is in plain view of the beach, which was being used by dog walkers early in the morning. We are hoping that somebody saw something out of the ordinary and can contact us with that information.”

Smith says they have no indication that the community is in danger.

“But the man is still out there, and he showed violent tendencies this morning,” he said. “We don’t know where he is, but again, the motive of this attack is unknown…This is very uncommon.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saanich Police, whose Major Crimes Section will now be handling the case.