Broken elevator prompts Winnipeg man with disability to file human rights complaint

WINNIPEG — It’s been a week since residents living in a downtown condo complex have been without elevators and some are staying in hotels until the problem is fixed.

On Friday, Global News first brought you the story after dozens of elderly and people living with disabilities were trapped inside their condos at 77 Edmonton Street just off Broadway.

Many residents have since left, including 32-year old Cam Slimmon, who lives with muscular dystrophy. Over the weekend he needed seven friends and family members to help carry him and his 350 lbs. wheelchair down four flights of stairs.

“I’m very disappointed,” Slimmon said.

He spoke to Global News from a hotel he has been staying at since Saturday. He’s now filing a human rights complaint in hopes of getting the money he spent on the hotel room reimbursed.

“I had appointments to get to and a class to teach, I had to leave my condo,” he said.

On April 19, during routine maintenance on the building’s elevators, a circuit blew causing both of them to break.

Winnipeg Fire Prevention Officers have been to the building and have issued a notice that the building is in violation of the fire code.

The building management, Tower Realty, told Global News, they are working on the problem as fast as possible.

A spokesperson at Tower Realty said they had to get the parts manufactured and shipped. The parts will be put in Wednesday and the elevators are expected to be back running by Thursday.

In the meantime, Alex Forrest, the President of the Firefighters Union, said he’ll encourage firefighters to go into the building and check on residents well being, many of whom he says likely haven’t left their homes in a week and may need food.