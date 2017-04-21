Apartment
April 21, 2017 5:35 pm

Elderly people ‘trapped’ inside Winnipeg apartment after elevators break down

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Both elevators at this Winnipeg apartment building were closed, leaving some tenants stranded.

Lorraine Nickel / Global News
A A

WINNIPEG — Residents in a Winnipeg condo building are calling for action, after many residents are trapped inside.

83-year old Nick Anthonisen has been doing a lot of crossword puzzles lately.

“I’m locked in here.”

He can’t leave his apartment after both of the building’s elevators broke down earlier this week.

“My son who lives here in town has got me enough food to last,” Anthonisen said.

Nick Anthonisen stranded in his apartment after both elevators in his 12-storey apartment building broke down.

Lorraine Nickel / Global News

The 12-storey complex on Edmonton Street is home to dozens of elderly people and some with mobility issues. The elevators were their only way up or down.

RELATED: City losing out in $200k per month as downtown office tower sits empty

“I can go up four or five steps to a restaurant or something like that, but by God, four flights is impossible,” Anthonisen said.


Story continues below

On Tuesday morning, residents began to notice both elevators were not working. The next day they received a letter saying this would be their only way in and out of their home for at least a week.

“It makes things very inconvenient to get groceries to take our bikes out for a ride,” said Teresa Senderewich, who lives on the eighth floor.

RELATED: True North Square will bring grocery store to downtown Winnipeg

She can take the stairs but in the event of a medical emergency, paramedics would have to call firefighters to help them carry a patient down the stairs.

“Really the people who are suffering are the people with limited mobility and elderly,” said Senderewich.

The building’s management company, Tower Realty, said during routine repairs to the elevators, a circuit blew. New parts are currently being shipped and should be in place by the middle of next week. They said this has never happened before and is a very unusual thing to happen.

After the elevators broke on Tuesday evening, an elderly woman who uses a walker had to crawl up 12 flights of stairs to get to her apartment. She is now staying with a friend until the elevators are fixed.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Apartment
City of Winnipeg
Condo
condo building
Edmonton Street
elevator

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News