Scott Baio clarifies his remarks that Erin Moran died from ‘drugs or drink’

Scott Baio has apologized for his comments about his former Happy Days co-star Erin Moran‘s passing.

On Monday, Baio was interviewed on radio program The Bernie & Sid Show, and he insinuated Moran’s death on Saturday was the result of drinking and drug abuse — not Stage 4 cancer, as the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department confirmed as the likely cause of death.

“I’m OK, a little shocked … but not completely shocked that this happened,” he said on the radio show. “My thing is, I feel bad because her whole life, she was troubled, could never find what made her happy and content. For me, you do drugs or drink, you’re gonna die. I’m sorry if that’s cold, but God gave you a brain, gave you the will to live and thrive, and you gotta take care of yourself.”

READ MORE: Avatar sequels: James Cameron confirms the first of 4 coming in 2020

The backlash against Baio from Moran fans, cancer survivors and the internet, in general, was fierce. (We can’t include the majority of the tweets because of the swearing and ferocious vulgarity.)

If there is ANY justice, after Scott Baio dies, Erin Moran will have dibs on the first groin kick in a long line of many. — Girls Really Rule. (@girlsreallyrule) April 25, 2017

@CStreetlights @HuffingtonPost @ScottBaio Imagine telling someone with cancer "well, serves you right for smoking", or someone with another disease "well, serves you right for…" — Dr. David B. Pushkin (@OlDocPushkin) April 25, 2017

.@ScottBaio Do you have a premiere date for "Chachi Slanders Joanie"? — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) April 25, 2017

Moran had Stage 4 cancer, she had a tube in her throat to keep her alive. In other news: Scott Baio is still a douchebag. #ScottBaio — Donja Bunnell (@Rosie1618) April 25, 2017

After the avalanche of anger, Baio, 56, sought to explain what he meant by his comments.

He claims he went to bed reading a report that Moran had died of a heroin overdose (he didn’t disclose where he read it), and proceeded to go on the radio show the next morning without reading any updated news. The interview took place hours before the sheriff’s department released their cancer statement.

Baio says he would never have discussed Moran’s past drug or alcohol use had he known about the cancer. (At the time of this writing, there is no confirmation of what type of cancer Moran, also 56, was battling.)

The Joanie & Chachi star dug deep on the radio show Monday, painting a picture of Moran as a drug addict beyond help.

READ MORE: Heath Ledger’s family shuts down rumours his role as The Joker made him depressed

“I knew Erin well, over the last many years I have not spoken with her,” he said. “She was just an insecure human being and fell into this world of drugs and alcohol. Again, I don’t know if that’s what killed her, I’m sure it was a culmination of years and years of doing it that might have had something to do with it. She just never found her way. How do you help somebody that doesn’t want to help themselves? You try a couple of times and if they don’t want the help, I gotta go, sorry.”

He recanted on Facebook late Monday (the post is not embeddable).

Moran died Saturday in the rural community of New Salisbury, about 20 miles northwest of Louisville, Ky. Officials say standard toxicology test results are pending, but that no illegal narcotics were found at the home.

A Burbank, Calif., native, Moran began acting in TV and movies before she was 10 years old. She had several years of experience when she was cast in 1974 in Happy Days as Joanie, the kid sister to high school student Richie Cunningham, played by Ron Howard. Other cast members included Tom Bosley and Marion Ross as Joanie’s parents, and Henry Winkler as the iconic “Fonz.”

Happy Days castmates (and other TV royalty from the time) expressed their condolences about Moran’s passing.

OH Erin… now you will finally have the peace you wanted so badly here on earth …Rest In It serenely now.. too soon — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) April 23, 2017

Such sad sad news. RIP Erin. I'll always choose to remember you on our show making scenes better, getting laughs and lighting up tv screens. https://t.co/8HmdL0JKlf — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) April 23, 2017

So saddened and heartbroken for the passing of Erin Moran💔! My heartfelt condolences to all her friends and family! 💔 — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) April 23, 2017

“What happened with all of us was like we were this family,” Moran told Xfinity in 2009. “It was so surreal with all the cast members … They were my family, get it?”

“I would love to do a feature [film]. I’d love to do a play,” she told CNN in 1981 when asked what she’d like to do after Happy Days.

READ MORE: 2017 summer movies preview: Guardians of the Galaxy 2, Alien: Covenant and many more

Moran played the same character in the early ’80s sitcom Joanie Loves Chachi, a short-lived spinoff with Happy Days co-star Baio. In 2012, Moran was one of the Happy Days actors who won money in a merchandising payment lawsuit against CBS.

Her more recent credits included The Love Boat and Murder, She Wrote, but she never approached the success of Happy Days and was more often in the news for her numerous personal and financial struggles. Some reports say she was occasionally homeless.

— With files from The Associated Press