Heath Ledger’s family shuts down rumours his role as The Joker made him depressed

Heath Ledger passed away on January 22, 2008, and the world continues to mourn the loss of the actor.

Ledger won the Oscar for his role as The Joker in The Dark Knight, with his critically acclaimed performance adored by fans. The actor passed away shortly before the film’s release as a result of an accidental intoxication from prescription drugs.

Since his passing, many have suggested that the actor’s twisted and dark turn as the Batman villain caused his death — that the actor’s going “method” for the role led to his addiction to prescription drugs.

Now, his sister Kate Ledger has shut down these rumours, speaking out at the premiere of the new documentary, I Am Heath Ledger.

“I was really shocked, because that was him having fun,” she explained to the Daily Telegraph. “Every report was coming out that he was depressed and that the role was taking this toll on him, and we’re going, honestly, it was the absolute opposite. It couldn’t be more wrong.”

Kate added that her brother had an amazing sense of humour that perhaps did not come across to the public. She insisted he was having fun and wasn’t depressed about playing the part.

Matt Amato, a producer on the documentary about the life of the actor, said that he hopes the film puts to rest a lot of the rumours about the actor. “I hope it’s an antidote to a lot of the gossip that exists in the world. There are some really terrible things about Heath out there,” he said.