Police remain tight-lipped about Stoney Creek shootings

Hamilton police are investigating reports of shots being fired at a home on Green Mountain Road in Stoney Creek.

Detectives were called to the home late Saturday night, as well as on April 17, and say no one was hurt.

They say neither shooting appears to be random.

Police say they are unable to release any further information at this time in order to protect the integrity of the investigations.

Investigators are urging anyone with information relating to the shooting incidents to contact them.