Canada
April 25, 2017 12:24 pm
Updated: April 25, 2017 12:27 pm

Global Edmonton wins 2 Edward R. Murrow awards for Fort McMurray wildfire coverage

By Staff Global News

File: RTDNA

File / Global News
A A

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced the regional winners of the prestigious Edward R. Murrow awards Tuesday morning and Global Edmonton was honoured with two awards for its coverage of the Fort McMurray wildfire last spring.

Story continues below

Global Edmonton received awards for best newscast for Global News Hour at 6 on May 4, 2016, the day after Fort McMurray was evacuated during last spring’s wildfire. The station also won an award for breaking news coverage for its live coverage of the Fort McMurray wildfire and evacuation on May 3.

Beyond Edmonton, Globalnews.ca is proud to have been named the best website in the Large Market Television category.

READ MORE: Globalnews.ca honoured with prestigious Edward R. Murrow award for best website

Global Edmonton entered in the international category of the awards, competing against entries from across Canada.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Best newscast
Breaking News
Breaking news coverage
Edward R. Murrow Awards
Fort McMurray Wildfire
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Global News RTDNA
journalism awards
Newscast
RTDNA
RTDNA Awards

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News