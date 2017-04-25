Global Edmonton wins 2 Edward R. Murrow awards for Fort McMurray wildfire coverage

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced the regional winners of the prestigious Edward R. Murrow awards Tuesday morning and Global Edmonton was honoured with two awards for its coverage of the Fort McMurray wildfire last spring.

Global Edmonton received awards for best newscast for Global News Hour at 6 on May 4, 2016, the day after Fort McMurray was evacuated during last spring’s wildfire. The station also won an award for breaking news coverage for its live coverage of the Fort McMurray wildfire and evacuation on May 3.

Beyond Edmonton, Globalnews.ca is proud to have been named the best website in the Large Market Television category.

Global Edmonton entered in the international category of the awards, competing against entries from across Canada.