Globalnews.ca honoured with prestigious Edward R. Murrow award for best website

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced winners of the prestigious Edward R. Murrow award Tuesday and Globalnews.ca is proud to have been named the best website in the Large Market Television category.

The win comes on the heels of a number of regional RTDNA Canada honours.

The RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best Canadian journalists and news-gathering organizations specializing in delivering news through electronic media such as radio, television and digital.

READ MORE: Globalnews.ca first responder, PTSD stories nominated for CJF excellence in journalism award

Global BC recently won five journalism awards. Among them: the Global BC online reporting team received recognition for its ongoing coverage of the fentanyl crisis, and reporter Linda Aylesworth was awarded the Adrienne Clarkson Award for diversity reporting for her series on the Haida people.

Retired reporter John Daly was also recognized with an RTDNA Lifetime Achievement Award for his 35-year career with BCTV and Global BC.

Global News Toronto recently nabbed three awards, including the Dave Rogers Award — Long Feature, for its work on cold cases.

WATCH: Global News Toronto’s cold case files series

Global Halifax and New Brunswick took home four awards earlier this month, including a Lifetime Achievement Award for news director Jim Hoskins, who is at the helm for both stations.

In addition, Global News and Corus Radio were nominated for 11 RTDNA Network Awards.