Global News, Corus Radio nominated for 11 RTDNA Network Awards

Global News and Corus Radio has been nominated for 11 Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Network Awards in several categories.

The RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best Canadian journalists and news-gathering organizations specializing in delivering news through electronic media such as radio, television and digital.

Global News and Corus Radio received five digital, one multiplatform and six radio and television nominations.

WATCH: RTDNA Awards: Globalnews.ca wins Digital award at RTDNA Canada Awards (2016)

Digital

Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity

Global News: Experiments on Canada’s Indigenous Populations

Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events

Global News: America Votes: U.S. Presidential Election Night

Global News: Tragically Hip’s Final Concert

Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage

Global News: Fort McMurray Wildfires

In the digital category, Global is nominated five times in four awards, including the Ron Laidlaw award for coverage of the Fort McMurray wildfires. In May 2016, wildfires forced approximately 80,000 residents of the Fort McMurray area to flee their homes. The fires eventually grew into one of the worst natural disasters in Canadian history. Global News provided in-depth coverage of the aftermath of wildfires on the community as well as the fiscal backlash the fires had on insurance companies.

WATCH: BIV: Impact of Fort McMurray fires on economy

Sam Ross Award – Editorial/Commentary

Global News: What if the fighting in Aleppo was happening in Toronto?

Multiplatform

Dan McArthur Award – In-depth or Investigative

Global News: Ontario hydro crisis

Rising hydro prices became a top priority for Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne as it became increasingly clear that many people, especially residents of rural Ontario, couldn’t handle the burden. Global’s coverage revealed stories of Ontarians being disconnected for being unable to pay their bills, as well as more than a dozen stories on the disconnection practices of providers. Global’s coverage also explored the reasons behind Ontario’s rising hydro costs, including the province producing more power than citizens can realistically consume.

WATCH: Ontario hydro customers to see 25% price cut on bills in 2017

Television

In the television category, Global National was nominated for five awards including:

Bert Cannings Award – Best Newscast

Global National Newscast: Sept. 8, 2016

Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News

Global National: Fort McMurray on fire

Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage

Global National: “The Beast” in Fort McMurray

Sam Ross Award – Editorial / Commentary

Global National: Top YouTube Fort McMurray Reflection

Radio

Peter Gzowski Award – Radio News Information Program

630CHED and NewsTalk 770: Fort McMurray: The First 24 Hours

Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage

630CHED and NewsTalk 770: Fort McMurray Wildfire Continuing Coverage