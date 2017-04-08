Global Halifax, Global NB, honoured at RTDNA Awards

Global Halifax and Global New Brunswick took home four RTDNA awards at a gala Saturday evening in Dartmouth, N.S.

READ MORE: Global Halifax, New Brunswick nominated for 7 RTDNA Awards

News Director Jim Haskins was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Haskins is the station manager and news director for both Global Halifax and Global New Brunswick. He has dedicated his professional life to broadcasting in a career that has spanned more than 35 years. Haskins has experience in everything from reporting to management and strives to get the best out of the people he works with.

WATCH: Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Small/Medium Market): Global New Brunswick, Senior Dog Walker

Global New Brunswick reporter Shelley Steeves and Videograper Steve Fiander accepted the Dave Rogers Short Feature Award, which is handed out to the station that reflects both excellence and creativity when telling a short feature story.

Steeves and Fiander’s story – called “Senior Dog walker” – showcased a Moncton man who visited digs at the local SPCA between chemotherapy treatments.

READ: NB senior visits senior dogs waiting to be adopted

WATCH: Hugh Haugland Award – Creative Use of Video: Global Halifax, Halifax Cat Colonies

Global Halifax Videographer Steve Silva was awarded the Hugh Haugland Award for Creative Use of Video. The award is given to the television station that shows an outstanding and creative use of video to tell a single news story.

Silva used a variety of methods to creatively report the efforts of SPCA staff and volunteers who trap cats to later spay and neuter them.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia SPCA program reduces Halifax cat colony populations

WATCH: Bert Cannings Award – Best Newscast (Medium Market): Global Halifax, Global News at 6 – Dec. 5, 2016

Global Halifax also took home the Bert Cannings Award for Best TV Newscast for the Evening News broadcast of December 5, 2016.

That particular show followed the developments of the dispute between the Nova Scotia Teachers Union and the provincial government.