Global Halifax, New Brunswick nominated for 7 RTDNA Awards

Global Halifax and New Brunswick have been nominated for seven Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) awards in the Atlantic region, including continuing coverage and best newscast.

Each year, the RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital annually.

Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity: Global Halifax, Black Battalion Stamp

In February 2016, Canada Post unveiled a limited-edition stamp to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the No. 2 Construction Battalion, Canada’s first and only all-black battalion.

Black Nova Scotians who wanted to serve Canada in the First World War were largely turned away and told it was a white man’s war. In 1916, 600 black men – many from Nova Scotia – formed the segregated unit.

The stamp, according to Canada Post, was released to honour black Nova Scotians.

Bert Cannings Award – Best Newscast (Medium Market): Global Halifax, Global News at 6 – Dec. 5, 2016

Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Small/Medium Market): Global New Brunswick, Senior Dog Walker

Global New Brunswick’s Shelley Steeves interviewed a Moncton man in November who was spending time in between chemotherapy treatments visiting dogs at the Moncton SPCA.

During his visits, he developed a bond with the animals, especially the growing number of senior dogs in the shelter.

Hugh Haugland Award – Creative Use of Video: Global Halifax, Halifax Cat Colonies

Last summer, Steve Silva reported on the efforts of SPCA staff and volunteers to trap cats to later spay and neuter before releasing them with the aim of slowing the growth of feral cat colonies.

A variety of videography was used, including putting a camera right up against one of the cages to capture the movements of a cat as it was caught, to show the difficulty the team faced at catching the elusive animals.

Hugh Haugland Award – Creative Use of Video: Global Halifax, Lindsay Hilton, Crossfit Athlete

When a video of Halifax-gym owner Lindsay Hilton teaching her class during a workout went viral, Global Halifax reporter Natasha Pace and videographer Cory McGraw went to the gym to tell her story.

Hilton was born without arms below her elbows and legs below her knees, but she hasn’t let it slow her down. And Global Halifax covered her typical workout using video to capture her every move.

Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage: Global Halifax, Cape Breton Flood

Remnants of Hurricane Matthew swept through much of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland in October, but parts of Cape Breton were some of the hardest-hit areas with Sydney, N.S. getting more than 200 millimetres of rain.

Global’s Natasha Pace and Cory McGraw travelled to the area and chronicled how residents dealt with the aftermath. From residents’ initial steps to survey the damage in their homes after floodwaters receded, to the government’s efforts to bring in financial assistance, Global News provided ongoing coverage as the island worked to recover.

Watch Natasha Pace and Cory McGraw’s coverage nominated for this category:

Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage: Global Halifax, NS Teachers Contract Dispute

Throughout 2016, Global Halifax covered Nova Scotia’s ongoing teachers labour dispute as they tried to negotiate a contract with the government after the previous one expired in July 2015.

Over the course of the year Global covered the negotiations, including the rejection of a second agreement, the teachers’ decision to start work-to-rule job action, and the government’s move to put a legislated contract on hold and reversing its decision to close schools in response to the job action.

Watch videojournalist Marieke Walsh’s coverage nominated for this category: