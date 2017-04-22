Global News Toronto wins 3 regional RTDNA awards

Global News Toronto has won three regional RTDNA (Radio Television Digital News Association) awards.

The honours were handed out Saturday at the regional RTDNA conference in Toronto at Humber College’s North Campus and a number of Global staff were on hand to receive the accolades.

The list of awards won are as follows:

Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Large Market)

Cold Case Compilation Show

Producer: Erica Vella

Reporter/Anchor: Farah Nasser





Camera/Editor: Ben JonahCamera: Tyler ThornleyEditor: Farshid Shabafroozan

WATCH: Global News Toronto’s cold case files series

Sam Ross Award – Editorial / Commentary

God Has Left Twitter

Anchor: Alan Carter

WATCH: Tweet of God leaves Twitter as social media site loses momentum

Trina McQueen Award – Television News Information Program

Focus Ontario Budget Lock Up: Behind the Scenes

Host: Alan Carter.

Cameras: Tyler Thornley

Craig Wadman

Gord Edick

Producer: Stewart Sadler

WATCH: Ontario Budget 2016: In The Lockup

In addition to these three, Global Toronto was also nominated for a handful of awards at the national RTDNA conference that will take place in late May.