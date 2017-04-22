Global News Toronto wins 3 regional RTDNA awards
Global News Toronto has won three regional RTDNA (Radio Television Digital News Association) awards.
The honours were handed out Saturday at the regional RTDNA conference in Toronto at Humber College’s North Campus and a number of Global staff were on hand to receive the accolades.
The list of awards won are as follows:
Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Large Market)
Cold Case Compilation Show
Producer: Erica Vella
Reporter/Anchor: Farah Nasser
Camera: Tyler Thornley
Editor: Farshid Shabafroozan
WATCH: Global News Toronto’s cold case files series
Sam Ross Award – Editorial / Commentary
God Has Left Twitter
Anchor: Alan Carter
WATCH: Tweet of God leaves Twitter as social media site loses momentum
Trina McQueen Award – Television News Information Program
Focus Ontario Budget Lock Up: Behind the Scenes
Host: Alan Carter.
Cameras: Tyler Thornley
Craig Wadman
Gord Edick
Producer: Stewart Sadler
WATCH: Ontario Budget 2016: In The Lockup
In addition to these three, Global Toronto was also nominated for a handful of awards at the national RTDNA conference that will take place in late May.
© 2017 Global News
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.