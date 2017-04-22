Canada
April 22, 2017 3:23 pm
Updated: April 22, 2017 3:25 pm

Global News Toronto wins 3 regional RTDNA awards

By Staff Global News

Farah Nasser, Erica Vella and Ben Jonah accept their RTDNA award for best news feature for Cold Case series. Simon Ostler/Global News

Simon Ostler/Global News
Global News Toronto has won three regional RTDNA (Radio Television Digital News Association) awards.

The honours were handed out Saturday at the regional RTDNA conference in Toronto at Humber College’s North Campus and a number of Global staff were on hand to receive the accolades.

The list of awards won are as follows:

Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Large Market)
Cold Case Compilation Show
Producer: Erica Vella
Reporter/Anchor: Farah Nasser

Story continues below
Camera/Editor: Ben Jonah
Camera: Tyler Thornley
Editor: Farshid Shabafroozan

WATCH: Global News Toronto’s cold case files series

Sam Ross Award – Editorial / Commentary
God Has Left Twitter
Anchor: Alan Carter

WATCH: Tweet of God leaves Twitter as social media site loses momentum

Trina McQueen Award – Television News Information Program
Focus Ontario Budget Lock Up: Behind the Scenes
Host: Alan Carter.
Cameras: Tyler Thornley
Craig Wadman
Gord Edick
Producer: Stewart Sadler

WATCH: Ontario Budget 2016: In The Lockup

In addition to these three, Global Toronto was also nominated for a handful of awards at the national RTDNA conference that will take place in late May.

 

Global News