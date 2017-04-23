Global BC wins five RTDNA journalism awards

Global BC was recognized with five awards at the B.C. regional Radio Television Digital News Assocation (RTDNA) Awards on Saturday night.

Online producer Jon Azpiri was awarded for his feature story on legendary B.C. wrestler Don Leo Jonathan, while the Global BC online reporting team — including Azpiri, Paula Baker, Amy Judd, Jill Slattery and Yuliya Talmazan — was honoured for their continuing coverage of the ongoing fentanyl crisis across the province.

Reporter Linda Aylesworth was awarded the Adrienne Clarkson Award for diversity reporting for her series on the Haida people. The News Hour at 6 team won the Bert Cannings Award for Best Newscast for their coverage on the December 5 snow mayhem across Vancouver.

The Global BC team also won the Trina McQueen Award for Television News Information Program for the one-on-one interview special with Justin Trudeau.

Retired reporter John Daly was also recognized with an RTDNA Lifetime Achievement Award for his 35-year career with BCTV and Global BC.

“I’m incredibly proud of the team we have at Global BC and CKNW,” said Jill Krop, news director for Global BC and CKNW radio.

“The awards we have won tonight belong to every member of our team. To have our News Hour acknowledged as the best newscast in the market is truly an accomplishment. We dedicate ourselves to telling stories that matter to British Columbians; these awards are an affirmation that our daily pursuits are not in vain and moreover, are the top of the class. Congratulations to all of the winners at this year’s BC RTDNA awards.”

Full list of awards:

For digital, Global BC won:

Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage

Global News, Fentanyl Crisis in B.C., Global BC Online

The fentanyl crisis sweeps across B.C. and Canada

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)

Global News, B.C. Wrestler’s Legendary Career, Global BC Online

B.C.'s Don Leo Jonathan looks back on his legendary wrestling career

For television coverage, Global BC won:

Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity

Global News, Haida People, Global BC

Bert Cannings Award – Best Newscast (Large Market)

Global News, Snow Mayhem, Global BC Monday, Dec. 5, 2016

Trina McQueen Award – Television News Information Program

Global News, In Conversation with the Prime Minister, Global BC

The full broadcast of Justin Trudeau's year-end conversation with Global BC anchor Chris Gailus. Topics include pipelines, the environment, and the state of world politics.