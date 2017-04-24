Entertainment
Elton John forced to cancel Vegas concerts due to ‘unusual bacterial infection’

Elton John was forced to cancel a concert run at Caesars Palace after being hit by an “unusual bacterial infection.”

The singer was forced to spend two days in intensive care after contracting the virus during a recent South American tour, according to a statement. He then spent an undisclosed period of time recovering in hospital but was released on Saturday.

“Thankfully, Elton’s medical team identified this quickly and treated it successfully,” the singer’s rep wrote in a statement. “He is expected to make a full and complete recovery.”

John, who was released from hospital Saturday, was scheduled to perform “The Million Dollar Piano” concerts from April 25 until May 5. He will miss a concert in Bakersfield, Calif., on May 6.

“I am so fortunate to have the most incredible and loyal fans and apologize for disappointing them,” John said in a statement. “I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well.”

The Piano Man expects to be back on stage on June 3 for a performance in Twickenham, England.

