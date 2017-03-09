PHOTOS: Sir Elton John drops over $1,400 on record shopping in Vancouver

Legendary singer-songwriter Sir Elton John was spotted buying records in Vancouver on Thursday.

The star is performing in Victoria on Saturday and Sunday night, but squeezed in some time for one of his favourite hobbies in Vancouver – record shopping.

John stopped by Beat Street Records and Vinyl Records on West Hastings Street, where he spent over $1,400 on vinyl. According to Beat Street, he was “buying across the board, genre-wise” and specifically requested an album from indie rapper Tech N9ne.

“I would say he bought as many as 40 or 50 albums,” David Jones, an employee at Vinyl Records, told Global News.

He even signed a copy of Goodbye Yellow Brick Road for Beat Street Records staff.