Toronto man charged with sexual assault after allegedly luring 15-year-old with social media

A 30-year-old man who randomly messaged a 15-year-old girl through social media is facing three charges related to the sexual abuse of a teenager.

Police believe the man built up a relationship with the young female claiming he was in his early 20s. After several online communications, the two met up at his home where it’s alleged he sexually assaulted the girl.

Following that encounter, the 15-year-old received several direct messages through an app, attempting to lure her into the sex trade which police maintain came from the male.

READ MORE: Police arrest 104 men in massive multi-year child prostitution investigation in Ontario

After executing a search warrant in the Scarborough Golf Club Road and Lawrence Avenue East area, 30-year-old Aamalall Mootoo, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, procuring a person under the age of 18.

Appearing in court on Thursday, it was revealed that Mootoo used several online profiles — Jay Mutserg, Takethese, Jay, JT, and Knight in Shining Armour, on Snapchat, Kik, Instagram, and BlackBerry Messenger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 41 division or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).