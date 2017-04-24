London police investigating as ‘Amazon Bandit’ video spreads on social media

As a YouTube video titled The Amazon Bandit makes the rounds in London, police are out with tips to avoid being a victim.

The video — which had over 23,000 views as of 2 p.m. Monday — shows what appears to be a woman on a bicycle riding up to a home in the area of Fanshawe Park Road and Adelaide Street and swiping an Amazon package off the front porch.

London police are refusing to comment on the video but have confirmed that officers received a report of a stolen package.

“It’s currently an active investigation. We’d like to take this opportunity to remind members of the public to ensure that any and all deliveries are properly secured upon delivery and not left on the front step,” Const. Sandasha Bough told AM980.

“If you’re not at home when the item’s delivered, ensure that the sender knows to deliver it to a neighbouring residence or even to leave it at the post office box where you can pick it up at a later time.”

If you are the victim of theft, police encourage you to report it even if you have no suspect information.

“We need to ensure that we have all of these things documented as well. Let us know that a crime has taken place, that someone has stolen something from your property and whether you have suspect information or not you can either call us at headquarters at 519-661-5670 or you can create an online report as well.”

The crime analysis unit can use that data to track crime statistics and better provide information to the public.