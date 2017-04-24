WINNIPEG — He is one of Winnipeg’s most notorious criminals and on Monday, the ‘Yuletide Bandit’ will be released from jail.

Michael Syrnyk pulled off nine armoured car heists, 11 armed bank robberies and eight break-ins around the city.

READ MORE: Yuletide Bandit, Michael Syrnyk, to be released from prison in April

In one instance, Syrnyk shot and injured a police officer. He also shot at armoured car staff.

Syrnyk, now 47, was arrested in 2002 on dozens of charges, most relating to a series of armed robberies during holiday seasons from 1994 to 2002, which earned him the Yuletide Bandit nickname.

WATCH: Archived footage shows Global News coverage of Yule Tide Bandit crime spree

Syrnyk was finally caught when he took a woman hostage at knifepoint and she was able to call 911. The standoff with police led to injuries to officers. Police finally apprehended Syrnyk when he fell asleep during the standoff.

Now on April 24 Michael Syrnyk will be released from prison.

Syrnyk has served the required two-thirds of his 21.5 year sentence.

However, during a January Parole Board hearing he was denied day parole. Police notified the Parole Board of Canada and said they had “present concerns” about the release.

Documents obtained by Global News in January show he was denied because he presents “an undue risk to society if released on day parole.”