More heavy equipment stolen in rural Alberta this weekend

RCMP continue to investigate and look for suspects related to the thefts of two items of heavy duty pieces of equipment stolen from two separate rural southern Alberta locations.

One incident happened April 21 on a rural property south of Del Bonita near the Canada-United States border.

RCMP said unknown individuals entered a rural gravel pit south of Del Bonita, drove a Caterpillar D-6 bulldozer off the property and loaded it onto a waiting semi-tractor unit with a flat-deck trailer between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. that day.

RCMP responded to another incident involving a Caterpillar 345CL excavator that was stolen from a work site near the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 597 near the Blackfalds/Joffre exit between 7 p.m. April 21 and 7 a.m. on April 22.

RCMP believe the excavator was loaded on a flat-deck trailer being towed by a semi-truck.

The excavator was loaded 200 yards north of Blindman Bridge on Highway 2 in the northbound lanes. RCMP believe the entire lane would have been blocked during the loading process.

Anyone with information related to either theft are asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.