April 23, 2017 12:27 pm
Updated: April 23, 2017 12:33 pm

Winnipeg expected to get hit with 5-10 cm of snow this week

Don't put away those shovels yet, Winnipeg is expected to see 5-10 cm of snow Monday.

WINNIPEG — Old Man Winter isn’t giving up yet; more snow is on the way for southern Manitoba.

The snow is expected to start falling Monday morning and will continue throughout the evening.

Around 5-10 cm of snow is expected to hit Winnipeg. Monday will see a high of 0°C.

There is also a chance of flurries on Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.

This comes two days after Winnipeg was blanketed with a thick layer of snow. On Saturday around two cm of snow fell across the city, but it’s since melted.

Typically the temperatures in Winnipeg this time of year will range from from 1 C in the morning to 13 C in the afternoon.

