Winnipeg expected to get hit with 5-10 cm of snow this week

WINNIPEG — Old Man Winter isn’t giving up yet; more snow is on the way for southern Manitoba.

The snow is expected to start falling Monday morning and will continue throughout the evening.

Around 5-10 cm of snow is expected to hit Winnipeg. Monday will see a high of 0°C.

There is also a chance of flurries on Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.

More snow in the forecast Monday. 5-10cm possible in #Winnipeg, close to 15cm SE of the city #MBstorm @globalwinnipeg pic.twitter.com/JY8KfArp5t — Mike Koncan (@MikeKoncan) April 23, 2017

This comes two days after Winnipeg was blanketed with a thick layer of snow. On Saturday around two cm of snow fell across the city, but it’s since melted.

Typically the temperatures in Winnipeg this time of year will range from from 1 C in the morning to 13 C in the afternoon.