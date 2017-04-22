Weather
April 22, 2017
Updated: April 22, 2017 11:20 am

Winnipeg covered with a blanket of snow Saturday morning

Winnipeggers may have to to put their patio furniture in storage for a couple of days. city is expected to get hit with around two centimetres of snow.

WINNIPEG — Winnipeggers hoping for another taste of summer, will have to put their dreams on hold.

The city was covered with a blanket of thick snow Saturday morning. The thick snow flakes are causing some hazardous driving conditions on the roads, so drivers be careful.

The snow is expected to fall until this afternoon. The city is expected to get hit with around two centimetres of snow.

It’s a drastic change from Friday’s temperature, which saw a high of 17 C. Saturday’s high is going to be 2 C, so dress warm.

Typically the temperatures in Winnipeg this time of year will range from from 1 C in the morning to 13 C in the afternoon.

 

