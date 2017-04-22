Afshin Maleki Ighani wanted on Canada-wide warrant for attempted murder

Afshin Maleki Ighani, 45, is the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant for an attempted murder in B.C.’s South Okanagan.

Ighani has been charged with attempted murder, two counts of uttering threats, and a number of firearm offences after a shooting in Oliver early Wednesday evening.

The shooting occurred in the area of Station Street. Police say the victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was known to Ighani.

Ighani is described as a non-white male, 5’9″ tall, 166 lbs, bald with brown eyes.

Oliver RCMP ask anyone who sees Ighani to call 911 immediately and not approach him, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who may know of Ighani’s whereabouts is asked to contact their nearest police detachment or call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Ighani is due in Penticton court next month for drug possession charges and also due in Port Coquitlam court in August for allegedly assaulting a peace officer and causing bodily harm.