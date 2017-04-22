Vaisakhi
April 22, 2017 11:53 am
Updated: April 22, 2017 12:04 pm

Surrey’s Vaisakhi Day Parade expected to draw hundreds of thousands

By Online News Producer  Global News

More than 350,000 attended last year's Surrey Vaisakhi Day Parade. A similar crowd is expected this year.

The largest Vaisakhi Day Parade outside of India is taking place Saturday in Surrey.

Organizers of the 19th annual Surrey Vaisakhi Day Parade say anywhere from 350,000 to 400,000 people will be on hand for one of the most important days of the year for the Sikh community.

Liberal and NDP leaders Christy Clark and John Horgan are expected to attend the festivities.

Several roads will be closed for the parade. According to the City of Surrey’s website:

“Access to 128th Street and road sections along the parade route will be impacted most significantly.  Increased delays may be expected for travel through and within the area between 72nd Avenue to 88th Avenue, and Scott Road to King George Boulevard.”

Here is the Surrey Vaisakhi Day parade route:

