Okanagan RCMP identify suspect in alleged attempted murder with firearm
RCMP in the south Okanagan have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a man wanted for alleged attempted murder and seven other offenses in an incident Wednesday evening in Oliver where the victim suffered a non life-threatening gunshot injury.
Afshin Maleki Ighani, 45, is described as:
-Non-white male
-175cm 5’9
-75kg 166lbs
-Bald
-Brown eyes
Police consider Ighani to be armed and dangerous and warn the public he should not be approached.
People with information should contact their nearest police services or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
