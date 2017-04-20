RCMP looking for suspect after shooting

Police are looking for a suspect after someone showed up at a medical facility with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

RCMP said a major police presence in Oliver Wednesday night was connected with that investigation.

Oliver RCMP set up a blockade on Tulameen St. off Okanagan St. Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m. and assembled officers with guns drawn.

Police were attempting to locate an individual of interest in an unfolding incident in Oliver, spokesperson Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said.

However, police did not find the person they were looking for on Wednesday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. police vehicles were seen leaving the area.

Police said the shooting victim and the suspect know each other.

– This story will be updated as more information becomes available