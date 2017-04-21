Airdrie RCMP detachment evacuated after possible grenade left onsite

An explosive device, believed to be a grenade, was dropped off at the Airdrie RCMP detachment Friday afternoon.

According to police, it was delivered by a citizen who wasn’t sure what to do with the device.

As a result, the detachment has been evacuated, and the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit in Edmonton has been contacted.

Officers in the unit will take steps to properly dispose of the device once they arrive.

In the meantime, the public is being asked to stay away from the detachment until further notice.

There’s no word yet on how the citizen obtained the grenade.

More to come.