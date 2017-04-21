Peaceful end to overnight standoff with Kelowna RCMP; gun violence threatened

A man is in police custody following a five hour standoff with RCMP in Kelowna.

Police were called to a McCurdy Road home at 9:45 p.m. Thursday after the man’s room-mate reported a dispute involving threatened violence and a firearm.

He fled the home leaving the suspect inside.

Officers cordoned off the area around the house for public safety.

“Specially trained officers with the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team along with a crisis negotiator were called to the scene to assist,” says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

After several hours of negotiations over the phone the suspect came outside at about 3:00 a.m. and was arrested without incident.

The 38-year-old is expected to make a court appearance Friday.