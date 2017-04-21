Crime
April 21, 2017 3:37 pm

Peaceful end to overnight standoff with Kelowna RCMP; gun violence threatened

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Phone negotiations end police standoff at McCurdy Road home in Kelowna

Jim Douglas/Global News
A A

A man is in police custody following a five hour standoff with RCMP in Kelowna.

Police were called to a McCurdy Road home at 9:45 p.m. Thursday after the man’s room-mate reported a dispute involving threatened violence and a firearm.

He fled the home leaving the suspect inside.

Officers cordoned off the area around the house for public safety.

“Specially trained officers with the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team along with a crisis negotiator were called to the scene to assist,” says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

After several hours of negotiations over the phone the suspect came outside at about 3:00 a.m. and was arrested without incident.

The 38-year-old is expected to make a court appearance Friday.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Gun Violence
Kelowna
mccurdy road standoff
Okanagan
Police standoff
RCMP
RCMP Emergency Response Team
suspect arrested

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News