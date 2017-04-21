Crime
April 21, 2017 12:03 pm
Updated: April 21, 2017 12:11 pm

2 Calgary police dogs retire after years of service

By Online Reporter  Global News

Calgary police say goodbye to Jag, Sarka and Const. Williams.

Calgary Police Service handout
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is bidding farewell to two canine members who are retiring.

Police service dog Jag and explosive detection dog Sarka are both hanging up their badges.

Jag is a nine-year-old German Shepherd who joined the force in 2011. Police said he assisted in general patrols and drug detection, and had been paired up with handler Const. Darcy Williams for all of his six years in the service.

Jag’s retirement comes as Williams, who has been with the canine unit for 12 years, moves to a new role within the police service.

Sarka is a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois who has been with the service since 2009. Police said she specializes in explosives detection and has worked with Williams for seven years.

In a Facebook post, the CPS said although they’re sad to see the dogs go, they know both Jag and Sarka “will be spoiled in their retirement.”

“We hope they enjoy plenty of treats, endless games of tug of war and lots of relaxation time to chew on their Kongs.”

