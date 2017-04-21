4/20
April 21, 2017 10:15 am

Sunset field ‘trashed’: Will be closed for weeks following 4/20 event

By Online News Producer  Global News

Sunset field on Friday morning, following the 4/20 event on Thursday.

Jordan Armstrong / Global News
The Vancouver Park Board says Sunset field, where part of the 4/20 event was held on Thursday, April 20, will need to be closed for weeks because it is “trashed”.

Thousands of people flocked to Sunset Beach Park on Thursday for the annual 4/20 rally. People hung out on the beach and the field during the event, which lasted hours.

Organizers promised they wouldn’t leave behind piles of garbage this year and while the clean-up lasted through the night, the field needs some more attention.

The beach and the seawall will stay open.

More to come.

 

