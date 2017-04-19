Vancouver’s 4/20 rally set to take place at Sunset Beach Thursday

Vancouver’s 4/20 rally for 2017 is taking place at Sunset Beach on Thursday.

Thousands are expected to attend the event, which drew 25,000 people and cost taxpayers $148,000 last year.

READ MORE: Canada to legalize pot by July 1, 2018: report

In March, the Vancouver Park Board voted against issuing a special event permit to the organizer of the 4/20 rally, which included a request for an exemption to the bylaw that regulates smoking in Vancouver parks.

Last year’s rally was not sanctioned and special event permits were not granted, although no major violations occurred. But because of the large number of participants, the smoking bylaw was not enforced during the event.

After the 2016 rally, park board staff worked with the City of Vancouver’s legal department to explore ways it could prevent the rally from returning to Sunset Beach Park or any other park in the city and to identify a more appropriate location for the event.

However, the event will again be held at Sunset Beach this year. Previously, it had been held at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Vancovuer councillor Adriane Carr said in March many residents of the West End have expressed their opposition to the 4/20 event at Sunset Beach due to the amount of smoking and the impact it has on air quality and grassy park lands, in addition to increased noise and trash levels.

-With files from Yuliya Talmazan