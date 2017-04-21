Flooding reported in Laval, as rain continues to swell rivers

Laval is the latest Quebec community to be affected by spring flooding.

A state of emergency declared Thursday in the municipality of Rigaud, roughly 65 kilometres west of Montreal, was maintained on Friday, while residents of Île Bizard continued with sandbagging efforts to stem floodwaters.

READ MORE: Rigaud declares state of emergency as water levels continue to rise

In Laval, flooding was reported in the Chomedy, Îles Laval, Laval-sur-le-Lac, Laval-Ouest and Fabreville districts.

Several streets in those areas were flooded and some residents have reported flooding on their properties and rising water in their basements.

On Thursday night, a section of the Boulevard des Mille-Îles in the St-Francois district was closed indefinitely after rising waters caused the roadway to sink.

Authorities say it was a preventative measure driven by fears the flooding could cause a larger sinkhole to appear.

READ MORE: Île Bizard residents urged to be vigilant as flooding continues

The city has made jute bags and bulk sand available at several depots around town, to allow residents to sandbag their properties.

Laval police said that to date, no evacuations had been ordered.

The city is nestled between two rivers and the spring thaw, coupled with the incessant rain, has led to rising water levels on both the Rivière des Milles-Îles and the Rivière des Prairies.

The situation could become worse, with another 12 millimetres of rain expected to fall Friday into Saturday.

Laval’s civil protection division is tasked with monitoring the situation and co-ordinating an emergency response, if required.

The city is asking residents to call 311 for more information.