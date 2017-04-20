Île Bizard residents urged to be vigilant as flooding continues

Water levels are expected to continue rising in the coming days, according to Quebec’s public security department.

Residents on Jean-Ives Street in Île Bizard, west of Montreal, say they have been dealing with an undeclared state of emergency and are pleading for help.

Resident Rock Pelletier said sandbags are slow in coming and short in supply.

He has been travelling in a kayak to help locals get to and from their homes.

“We have been doing what we can with what we have, but this is a state of emergency, and we need help as the levels are expected to rise in the next few days,” he explained.

The last time residents experienced a rise in the river to this magnitude was in 1998.

“There are several zones affected on the island at this time and public workers are spread thin,” said Charlotte Côté, a public works research technician.

“I don’t believe we are missing sandbags, but we are short of people to deliver.”

According to the City of Montreal, any request for sandbag delivery should be made as soon as possible by contacting 311.

A public works team can assist with installation, if indicated at the time of the request.

The city is urging citizens to remain vigilant and ready to take the necessary measures.

For information on what to do in the event of a flood, see the section on preparing and protecting yourself on the Civil Security Portal.

You can also call 311 for more information.

