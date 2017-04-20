Calgary’s oldest neighbourhood engaging people with new technology

The southeast Calgary community of Inglewood has evolved over the years, morphing into a trendy destination. But many living and working within this beloved neighbourhood believe it’s due for a change.

Jill Hawker runs The Apothecary in Inglewood. She’s owned her business for nearly five years.

“I think it’s time to refresh, and the streetscape master plan includes all kinds of things like burying hydro lines and not just making it pretty, but more functional,” Hawker said.

The City of Calgary is hoping to engage feedback on possible changes using social media.

Crews have embedded street stickers in the sidewalks. They’ve invited feedback by using the Snapchat app. Officials want to hear about what could make 9 Avenue more appealing.

Sidewalks, street furniture, lighting, trees, pedestrian crossings – anything between the front of the buildings to the next building across the street,” said Carlie Ferguson, urban strategy lead for the City of Calgary.

Over the last five years, the number of businesses has more than doubled. The focus now is to improve the walkability of the main street.

Rebecca O’Brien is the executive director of the Inglewood Business Revitalization Zone.

“I look to places inspiring for me in terms of packed sidewalks, unique stores,” O’Brien said. ” I look at Williamsburg, New York or Copenhagen.”

“The idea is prioritization of the human being over the vehicle.”

Anyone can submit feedback until May 1.