Lethbridge police hoping to stop indecent activity in the river valley

You can expect to see an increased police presence in the river valley, as authorities work towards deterring indecent acts in the area.

Lethbridge police say over the past few months they have responded to what has become a reoccurring problem with couples engaging in indecent acts near Elks Compound.

Sex acts have been reported in plain view of residents using the park, as well as officers conducting routine patrols.

The city will also be trimming trees and removing bushes to make the space a less-than-ideal spot to engage in indecent activity.

So far, police have been issuing warnings, but say criminal charges are possible and will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Police say other public areas will also be monitored to ensure the sexual activity is not simply moved to other parks and green spaces.

Police are asking anyone who observes suspicious activity, including lewd conduct – in the river valley or anywhere else in the city – to contact the Public Safety Communications Centre at 403-328-4444.