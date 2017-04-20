5th suspect charged in kidnapping, fatal shooting of man left on side of road in Markham

Police have charged a fifth suspect with first-degree murder and kidnapping in connection with the fatal shooting of a Toronto man whose body was left at the side of the road in Markham late last year.

York Regional Police said 50-year-old Kong Wu Wang was found suffering from gunshot wounds on Old Kennedy Road, just north of Steeles Avenue, around 5:40 a.m. Nov. 7. Wang was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A police source with knowledge of the investigation told Global News the incident started when two men were carjacked at gunpoint at a strip mall on Midland Avenue north of Finch Avenue in north-end Toronto. Police said one of the men was grabbed, tied up and forced into a vehicle where he was held against his will.

Police said the second man, who was later identified as Wang, was shot several times by the suspects and the first man escaped while they were attempting to force them into the same vehicle.

“The victims were being loaded into the vehicle when one managed to escape and the other one was killed,” Const. Andy Pattenden said.

Police said the suspects fled the area with Wang after the shooting and left him lying on the side of the road where he was later found without vital signs. The suspects then drove the stolen vehicle to the Don Mills Road and Steeles Avenue East area and set it on fire, the source said.

Qiao Xi Zeng, 41, Xue Mao Gong, 32, Qin Long Xue, 22, all of Markham, and Yong-Yout Salapseng, of Toronto, were arrested last month and have been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping and remain in custody ahead of their next court appearances.

On Wednesday, police arrested Haoxing Feng, 27, of Toronto, and also charged him with first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Pattenden said Feng was located in Toronto and that YRP coordinated with Toronto police in the investigation. He will appear in a Newmarket court for a bail hearing Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865, homicide@yrp.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).