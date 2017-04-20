Warman RCMP searching for missing woman Michelle Wagner

Warman RCMP are asking for help in locating Michelle Wagner, who has been reported missing.

Michelle Wagner, 36, was last seen house sitting in Warman, Sask., at around 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 16.

She was reported missing to police on April 19.

While Wagner is not believed to be in immediate danger, Mounties would like to talk to her to ensure her well-being.

Wagner is five-foot eight, 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last known to be wearing a white shirt and white pants.

She is driving a white 2004 Ford Freestar with Saskatchewan licence plate 303 KMC.

Investigators believe Wagner may be in Moose Jaw, Saskatoon, or the surrounding Saskatoon region.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wagner is asked to contact Warman RCMP at 306-975-1670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.