B.C. nurse found guilty of dangerous driving causing death in re-trial to be sentenced

A B.C. nurse who was found guilty of dangerous driving causing death in a re-trial this January will learn her fate in a New Westminster court this morning.

Andelina Hecimovic will be handed her sentence for her role in the crash that killed Beckie Dyer, 19, and Johnny De Oliveira, 21, in Pitt Meadows in 2010.

This is the second trial for Hecimovic.

The first trial that took place in 2013 and ended with the unexpected decision by the presiding judge. Hecimovic was acquitted of dangerous driving and cleared of all charges in connection with the deaths of Dyer and De Oliveira.

In October 2010, Hecimovic was driving on the Lougheed Highway in Pitt Meadows when she skidded sideways over a concrete median near Harris Road, flipped, and slammed into the roof of the young couple’s Suzuki Swift, killing them.

Hecimovic was going at 130 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone. She also went into the right turning lane, thinking it was a straight-through lane and ran a red light.

The judge dismissed both counts of dangerous driving causing death, ruling that it was a tragic accident that wasn’t outside of normal driving on that road. The judge’s ruling also said Hecimovic was “just having a bad day” as a nurse at Eagle Ridge Hospital, and that she was a careless, but not a dangerous driver.

Hecimovic walked out with no conditional sentence or a probation.

The families of the victims were stunned by the outcome, and De Oliveira’s father called Hecimovic a coward, who would not own up to what she had done.

The Crown appealed the decision and a re-trial was granted in 2014.

Hecimovic tried to quash her re-trial in the Supreme Court of Canada, but was not successful.

In January this year, Hecimovic was found guilty of two counts of dangerous driving causing death.

WATCH – from the archives: A woman originally acquitted of dangerous driving was found guilty in a deadly car crash that killed two people. Grace Ke reports.

Global News has a reporter in the courtroom and will update this story when more details become available.