Start date for Calgary’s green cart composting program to be announced Thursday

The City of Calgary is expected to reveal the start date for Calgary’s green cart composting program on Thursday morning.

Calgarians already use blue bins for recycling and black bins for their garbage.

The City of Calgary’s website indicates the green cart composting program will be rolled out in mid-2017.

Last September, city councillors voted in favour of waiving the monthly fee associated with the composting program until January 2018. When fees are introduced, the program will cost homeowners an extra $6.50 per month.

It’s estimated the program will help turn over 85 million kilograms of food and yard waste into compost each year.

Items included with your green cart

The City of Calgary says green carts and starter kits will be delivered to homes quadrant by quadrant.

When they are delivered, residents will receive:

Green cart – the same size as the blue cart

– the same size as the blue cart Kitchen pail – to collect food scraps inside the home

– to collect food scraps inside the home Starter supply of compostable bags – to line the kitchen pail

– to line the kitchen pail Starter supply of paper yard waste bags – for extra yard waste that doesn’t fit inside the cart

– for extra yard waste that doesn’t fit inside the cart

Story continues below Instruction guide and collection schedule

How often will carts be collected?

The City of Calgary says green carts will be collected every week on the same day as your blue cart recycling bin. Black garbage bins will be picked up once every two weeks on a different day.

More information on your pickup schedule can be found on the City of Calgary’s website.

What goes in your green cart?

All food, yard waste and pet waste is accepted in the green cart. Extra yard waste can be put in paper yard waste bags and will also be collected.

More information

A step-by-step guide for using your green cart can be found on the City of Calgary’s Website, as well as a full list of what can go in your green cart.