April 20, 2017 1:06 am

Ducks douse Calgary Flames’ post-season in first-round sweep

By Staff The Canadian Press

Anaheim Ducks' Nate Thompson, second form right, celebates his goal with teammates Brandon Montour, left, Hampus Lindholm, seccond from left, of Sweden, and Rickard Rakell, also of Sweden, during first period NHL hockey round one playoff action against the Calgary Flames, in Calgary on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The Calgary Flames have been eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Calgary fell 3-1 to the Anaheim Ducks in Game 4 of their first-round series. The Ducks swept the best-of-seven set 4-0.

Patrick Eaves, Nate Thompson and Ryan Getzlaf scored for Anaheim, which will play either the Edmonton Oilers or San Jose Sharks in the second round. John Gibson earned the win in net.

Sean Monahan responded on the power play for the Flames, who entered the post-season as the first wild card in the Western Conference. Brian Elliott started for Calgary but was pulled after allowing a goal on three shots. Chad Johnson went the rest of the way.

More to come…

