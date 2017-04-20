Ducks douse Calgary Flames’ post-season in first-round sweep
A A
The Calgary Flames have been eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Calgary fell 3-1 to the Anaheim Ducks in Game 4 of their first-round series. The Ducks swept the best-of-seven set 4-0.
Patrick Eaves, Nate Thompson and Ryan Getzlaf scored for Anaheim, which will play either the Edmonton Oilers or San Jose Sharks in the second round. John Gibson earned the win in net.
Sean Monahan responded on the power play for the Flames, who entered the post-season as the first wild card in the Western Conference. Brian Elliott started for Calgary but was pulled after allowing a goal on three shots. Chad Johnson went the rest of the way.
More to come…
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.