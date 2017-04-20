Ducks douse Calgary Flames’ post-season in first-round sweep

The Calgary Flames have been eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Calgary fell 3-1 to the Anaheim Ducks in Game 4 of their first-round series. The Ducks swept the best-of-seven set 4-0.

Patrick Eaves, Nate Thompson and Ryan Getzlaf scored for Anaheim, which will play either the Edmonton Oilers or San Jose Sharks in the second round. John Gibson earned the win in net.

"It sucks … it's not fun. But we've got a good team here and we've got to get ready for next year." – Sean Monahan — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 20, 2017

Sean Monahan responded on the power play for the Flames, who entered the post-season as the first wild card in the Western Conference. Brian Elliott started for Calgary but was pulled after allowing a goal on three shots. Chad Johnson went the rest of the way.

