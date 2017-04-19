Canada
April 19, 2017 4:19 pm

Steelmakers Stelco and Bedrock reach deal with salaried workers and retirees

By News Anchor  900CHML

A 1954 photo by George Hunter shows the Dofasco and Stelco steel mills, in Hamilton, Ont. The photo was part of the Art Gallery of Ontario's exhibition "Songs of the Future: Canadian Industrial Photographs, 1858 to Today."

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Art Gallery of Ontario
A A

There’s an agreement in principle between Stelco, Bedrock Industries Group and the steelmaker’s salaried workers and retirees.

The agreement is in support of Stelco’s reorganization plan and covers post-employment benefits, unfunded supplemental pension claims, termination and severance claims, and future pensions.

READ MORE: Goodbye Steeltown — U.S. Steel permanently shuts Hamilton plant


Story continues below

The agreement is subject to court approval and does not include the support of United Steelworkers Union Local 1005 in Hamilton and Local 8782 in Nanticoke.

“I thank everyone who played a constructive role in reaching this agreement,” said Bill Aziz, chief restructuring officer of Stelco. “Momentum continues to build towards this great company having an opportunity to re-emerge as a strong, independent Canadian steel producer. We are getting closer to the best and only outcome that balances the realities of the situation with the interests of the many stakeholders.”

READ MORE: Ontario government, Bedrock sign memorandum to aid U.S. Steel Canada restructuring

Affected creditors are scheduled to vote on Stelco’s restructuring plan on April 27.

The steelmaker has been operating under creditor protection since September 2014.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bedrock Industries Group
creditor protection
Hamilton
Stelco

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News