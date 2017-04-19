Serena Williams hints that she’s 20 weeks pregnant with her first child

A new little athlete appears to be on the way for Serena Williams and her fiancé Alexis Ohanian.

In a photo shared to her Snapchat on Wednesday, the 35-year-old tennis star hints that she’s pregnant with her first child. Posing in front of a mirror in a bright yellow bathing suit showing off her growing baby bump, Williams captioned the photo: “20 weeks,” confirming she’s now 20 weeks along in her pregnancy.

The tennis star deleted the Snapchat post a few minutes after it was posted, however. Perhaps she meant to post it to Reddit first.

Serena Williams is pregnant!! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/u2RfhSzlcB — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 19, 2017

The renowned athlete and fashion designer is currently engaged to Reddit co-founder, Ohanian, who proposed to Williams back in December 2016. They of course chose to make the engagement announcement on Reddit, revealing a photo of her stunning sparkler along with an adorable poem Williams penned describing how the proposal took place.

While Williams has remained fairly private about her relationship to the tech entrepreneur, she shared a glimpse into their love life this past week with a sweet beach photo posted to her Instagram.

My only regret is not pointing my toe sorry coach Garry 🙈 A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 17, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

The mom-to-be won her 23rd Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January this year.

And she opted out of the Indian Wells and Miami competitions in March, blaming the cancellations on a knee injury.

