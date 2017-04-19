Canada
April 19, 2017 1:07 pm

Powered parachute travels into Airdrie airspace, disrupting Calgary flight path: RCMP

By Online Reporter  Global News

File: A photo of an RCMP cruiser.

File / Global News
Airdrie RCMP are investigating after a powered parachute flew into airspace near the south end of the city on Monday.

In a Wednesday news release, RCMP said the parachute was operating in a flight path from the Calgary International Airport just before 7 p.m.

“This, in turn, affected flight operations resulting in flights being re-routed for landing at the airport,” RCMP stated.

The operator later landed “in cooperation with police.”

RCMP said Transport Canada is aware of the incident and is investigating.

