Powered parachute travels into Airdrie airspace, disrupting Calgary flight path: RCMP
Airdrie RCMP are investigating after a powered parachute flew into airspace near the south end of the city on Monday.
In a Wednesday news release, RCMP said the parachute was operating in a flight path from the Calgary International Airport just before 7 p.m.
“This, in turn, affected flight operations resulting in flights being re-routed for landing at the airport,” RCMP stated.
The operator later landed “in cooperation with police.”
RCMP said Transport Canada is aware of the incident and is investigating.
