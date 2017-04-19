2 arrested in connection to child sexual abuse images, assault in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — Two people are facing child sexual abuse charges involving a five-year-old Winnipeg child, police said.

In December, the police received a tip from the public that child pornography images were posted on a social media account.

The Winnipeg Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit began a lengthy investigation identifying two suspects.

In February, police executed a search warrant and found child sexual abuse images. Two people were arrested and charged with numerous offences, including possession and distribution of child pornography.

The investigation continued, spanning more than five months, and uncovered evidence of the sexual assault of a five-year-old Winnipeg child. The child has been identified and is now safe, police said.

The police thn re-arrested the two suspects in April. They now face additional charges of sexual assault and making child pornography.