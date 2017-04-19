Hamilton police name 2 suspects charged in street robbery spree

Hamilton police have now released the names of two of the four suspects charged in connection a string of street robberies going back to last Thursday.

The series of incidents includes three in which elderly women were targeted while getting into their cars at the Meadowlands and Limeridge Mall.

One of them was an 80-year-old woman who says she was robbed at gunpoint by a young man who was hiding in the back seat of her car.

Police say she was driven around the city and forced to get money from an ATM before she was dropped off, uninjured.

Other victims include a 12-year-old boy and a woman walking home from Mohawk College.

Nicolas Balough, 18, of Hamilton has been charged with two counts of robbery and two of pointing a firearm.

Leonardo Tiser, 18, of Toronto was arrested Monday and charged with four counts of robbery and three of pointing a firearm.

A 15-year-old boy from Hamilton is also facing robbery and weapons charges. A 16-year-old boy, also from Hamilton, is charged with five counts of robbery, four of pointing a firearm, threaten death, three counts of using a stolen credit card and one count of kidnapping.

Police think there may be similar incidents connected to this investigation and are asking anyone with information to call them or Crime Stoppers.