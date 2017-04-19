Preliminary hearing starts for man accused of killing Carol King

The man accused of killing Carol King appeared in Saskatoon provincial court on Tuesday for the start of a preliminary hearing.

David Caissie was arrested in July 2016 and charged with first-degree murder in the death of King and offering an indignity to a human body.

The arrest came after a lengthy RCMP investigation that lasted nearly five years after King was reported missing on Aug. 6, 2011.

Days after she was reported missing, King’s vehicle was recovered near her Herschel-area home, submerged in water.

King’s remains would be found less than three weeks later by local residents, six kilometres from where her PT Cruiser was found.

The preliminary hearing, which is scheduled to runs for two weeks, will determine if there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

Details and information presented at the preliminary hearing are under a publication ban.