Connor McDavid jersey takes in San Jose sights during Edmonton man’s epic trip

Dave Bryenton is one of a number of Oilers fans who has travelled to the West Coast to see his hockey heroes take on the Sharks in San Jose for Games 3 and 4 of what’s been a riveting playoff series.

The Edmonton man drove to San Jose in a van with four other people after the Oilers’ thrilling 2-0 win over the Sharks in Game 2 at Rogers Place.

But Bryenton has brought a special guest to capture the sights on his epic road trip to California: a Connor McDavid jersey.

The Edmontonian has been photographing the jersey bearing the Oilers captain’s name during stops along the way and posting them to his Facebook page.

From Fernie, B.C. to Oregon to sunny San Jose, the McDavid jersey is proving to be a photogenic collector’s item.

View a photo gallery of the McDavid jersey at various stops on Bryenton’s road trip to San Jose below:

Although the drive took him over 20 hours, Bryenton told Global News he plans to be back in Edmonton for Game 5 on Thursday after watching Game 4 in California on Tuesday, despite the lengthy commute.

“Twenty-six hours in a mini-van, it was quite the trip,” he said. “Just as a fan of the Oilers, it was great to come out to San Jose, (to) see the boys play on the ice – it was fantastic.”

Watch below: As the Oilers play the Sharks in San Jose, hundreds of fans have made the trip south to see the team’s games on the road. Dave Bryenton spoke to Global’s Quinn Ohler on April 18, 2017 about his trek to California to follow his team.