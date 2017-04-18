2 men from Bountiful polygamist community set to begin trial in Cranbrook

Two men charged in connection with a decades-long battle over a B.C. polygamist community are scheduled to begin a trial in Cranbrook today.

Winston Blackmore is accused of having two dozen wives over a 25 year period.

James Oler will face trial alongside Blackmore for allegedly marrying four women.

The legal battle dates back to the early 1990s when police first looked into allegations people in the religious community of Bountiful were practising multiple marriages.

In February, Brandon Blackmore and his former wife Emily Gail Blackmore were found guilty of taking a 13-year-old girl to the United States to be a child bride. James Oler was also facing charges but he was found not guilty in this case.