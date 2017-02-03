Verdict expected for 3 people charged in Bountiful polygamous sect trial

A verdict is expected today for three people from a B.C. polygamous sect accused of taking young girls to the U.S.

James Oler, Brandon Blackmore and Emily Gail Blackmore are facing charges for the unlawful removal of a child for illegal purposes.

Crown lawyers say in 2004 the three took young girls from Bountiful B.C. to the U.S. to be placed in plural marriages.

The ruling is expected at the courthouse in Cranbrook later this morning.