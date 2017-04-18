Learn To Camp
April 18, 2017 12:47 am
Updated: April 18, 2017 12:50 am

Parks Canada’s Learn to Camp program helps rookie campers learn the ropes

By Video Journalist  Global News

WATCH: It’s a summer tradition in Canada and for our country’s 150th anniversary, Parks Canada is expanding its popular ‘Learn to Camp’ program so more new Canadians and novice campers can enjoy the great outdoors.

A A

It’s pitched as an adventurous getaway into the great outdoors but if you’re not used to roughing it, camping can seem taxing.

That’s where Parks Canada’s Learn to Camp program — which is essentially Camping 101 — comes into play.

“Often there are barriers that stop people from just giving it a shot … when they do [the Learn to Camp program], people get more comfortable with the outdoors, they get curious about camping and they gain that confidence to give it another shot on their own,” Parks Canada spokesperson Laura Judson said.

The opportunity is open to those new to camping and those new to the country.

WATCH: Parks Canada preps for Canada 150


Story continues below

“We provide gear as well as a lot of our staff go in and do workshops on, say, how to set up a tent or how to start up a stove or how to cook a meal at camping,” Mountain Equipment Co-op spokesperson Elyse Curley said.

It’s also a way for refugees and immigrants to explore their new home.

“They’ll give camping a shot even if they’ve had really negative associations with tents and unstable housing in the past,” Judson said.

Originally from Iran and now living in Victoria, Nadji Yazdi and his family are planning to take part in Learn to Camp this summer.

READ MORE: Parks Canada hoping visitors will get a free 2017 pass, even though they don’t need one

It will be the second time they are participating.

“I think the best thing about the program is you have a fear about doing something for the first time and it breaks that fear because there are experts around, they’re knowledgeable, they help you if you have questions,” Yazdi said.

The weekend events are held in national parks across the country.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Camping
Learn To Camp
MEC
Mountain Equipment Co-op
Parks Canada

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News